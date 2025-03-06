Michigan gaming regulator issues cease-and-desist letters to unlicensed online casinos

MGCB has taken action against five offshore operators.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has taken action against five offshore online casinos, sending cease-and-desist letters for violating state gaming laws. These websites were found to offer a variety of casino games and sports betting in breach of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act and the Michigan Penal Code.

The unlicensed operators named are BetWhale Casino (Curaçao), Black Lotus Casino, owned by TD Investments Ltd (Belize), Coins Game Casino (Curaçao), Love2play Casino (Curaçao and Costa Rica), and Orion Stars 777 Players (Sichuan Province, China). The MGCB has given them 14 days from the date of receipt of the letters to halt illegal activities before it pursues legal action with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “These illegal platforms not only violate Michigan’s gaming regulations but also put consumers at risk by offering unreliable withdrawal options and lacking essential consumer protections. Our top priority is safeguarding Michigan residents by ensuring that all online gaming activities are conducted legally and safely. These operators must stop their activities or face additional legal consequences.”

MGCB reminded players that to confirm whether an online casino is licensed, they can visit Michigan.gov/MGCB, which features a list of authorised internet gaming providers.