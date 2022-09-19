Mississippi Gold Strike Casino Resort unveils $4m high-limit room renovation

Gold Strike Resort in Tunica celebrated the opening of its newly renovated high-limit gaming area.

US.- The Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi has opened its $4m high-limit room renovation. The resort upgraded its room with a fresh look. It has a 7,000 square foot gaming area, cocktail service, VIP lounge, and exclusive cage and credit services.

At a ceremony in the hotel lobby, Gold Strike general manager Max Fisher said: “Today’s grand opening of the new High Limit gaming area is the latest milestone in Gold Strike’s ongoing investment in the Mid-South market.”

Fisher added: “We have an unwavering commitment to improving the guest experience and this luxurious new space combines modern technology with casual elegance and comfort.”

Located near the resort’s hotel lobby, the expanded high-limits gaming area offers 111 high limit slot machines and nine table games, including two Baccarat tables. It was designed by hospitality design firm DEZMOTIF Studios with RDH and MGM Resorts International Design Group.

According to De Soto Times, Kelly Akosua Kena, principal at DEZMOTIF Studios, said: “All the interior lighting utilizes energy efficient LED lighting and the low profile lighting fixtures create glowing lines in the ceilings, highlighting the geometry of the design and delineating the different gaming pits below. The character of the space is timeless and defined by its use of clean lines and the rich materials used combine for an impressive visual impact.”

The space has five zones of slot machines and gaming pits, each with its own design feature. The table games area incorporates decorative metal grillwork. The slots area has glass-capped millwork, chandeliers and a low perimeter wall. The bar has multiple UHD displays, lighted bottle risers and USB charging ports.

The Gold Strike opened in 1994 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2005. It has a 50,000-square-foot casino and more than 1,100 hotel rooms. The gaming area includes 1,100 slot machines, 61 table games, and Bet MGM Book Bar & Grill, a full-service sports entertainment venue.

In June, MGM Resorts International announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Tunica, in Mississippi. It will sell the operations to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for $450m in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Cherokee Nation is the largest Indian nation in the US. It owns and operates Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and nine Cherokee casinos, including a horse-racing track, three resort-hotels, three golf courses, and other retail operations. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people.