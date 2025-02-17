New Jersey gaming revenue decreases in January

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations dropped 0.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for January. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $553.9m in gaming revenue, down 0.9 per cent from January 2024 ($558.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotels was $210.1m, up 2.6 per cent compared to January 2024 ($204.7m). The online gaming win was $221.6m, up 21 per cent year-on-year. Sports wagering gross revenue was $122.2m, reflecting a 28 per cent decrease.

In terms of in-person revenue, Borgata won $60.4m, up 4.7 per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock won $38m, up 2 per cent; Ocean $35.2m, up 6.4 per cent; Harrah’s $17m, up 7 per cent; Tropicana $15m, up 13 per cent; Resorts $10.7m, down nearly 2 per cent; Golden Nugget $10.2m, down 6.3 per cent, and Bally’s $9.7m, down 4 per cent. Caesars reported a 11.7 per cent decrease.

As for sports betting, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported $1.15bn in wagers, a 33.1 per cent decrease from $1.72bn in January 2024. The handle was down 5 per cent from the previous month. Online sports betting accounted for $1.11bn.