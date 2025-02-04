Mississippi House passes bill to legalise mobile sports betting

The Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act now heads to the Senate for consideration.

US.- The Mississippi House of Representatives has approved the Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act, which would legalise online sports betting in the state. The measure passed with a 88-10 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The proposal was reworked by Rep. Casey Eure after failing to pass last year. The new draft would allow casinos to partner with sports betting platforms. A 12 per cent tax on sports wagers would go to all Mississippi counties via the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund. Players would have to be aged over 21. Other changes include a provision that prevents people from placing bets with credit cards, a request from the Senate to guard against gambling addiction.

Provisions were added to the bill to make losing casinos whole if mobile sports betting causes one without a partner platform to incur a financial deficit. For the first five years of the bill’s implementation, the first $6m collected in revenue would be diverted to the Retail Sports Wagering Protection fund. If passed, platforms would go live on December 8, 2025.