Minnesota’s Shooting Star Casino updates player rewards programme

Points can be used for purchases at Shooting Star Casino.

The updated Star Rewards offers more access to benefits.

US.- Shooting Star Casino, in Mahnomen, Minnesota, has launched a new player rewards programme. Star Rewards consists of six tiers: Earth, Water, Wind, Sky, Star, and a new invitation-only level, Sun. Players earn points at a variety of slots, table games, and poker. Star Rewards members will receive new cards and earn points in a combined system.

Points can be used for purchases anywhere on Shooting Star Casino property, including the casino floor, hotel, gift shop, food and beverage venues, concert tickets and StarMart. Plus, points can be redeemed for cash or Star Cash.

Scott Stevens, general manager, said: “We created the program with our players in mind and used feedback from current members to craft most of the benefits. Thinking first about our guests resulted in a new rewards program that allows players to earn and redeem their rewards easier than ever before.

“Our players mean everything to us, and we are excited to bring them more benefits with this program. No other casino in our area gives back this much. Our guests deserve the best.”

Minnesota sports betting bill moves forward

The Minnesota House Commerce, Finance, and Policy Committee has approved HF 2000 by 10 notes to six, advancing the tribal-exclusive legislation to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committee.

Introduced by representative Zack Stephenson, the bill would allow in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would also have the option to offer online gaming.