Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue increases in January

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $331.2m in igaming and online sports betting gross receipts in January. The figure was up 25.4 per cent compared to December’s $264.2m.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), igaming gross receipts totalled $248.2m. That’s the highest figure to date, beating $244 recorded in December. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $83.0m, which is an increase from the $20.2m recorded in the previous month.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) was $287.9m: $233.1m from igaming and $54.8m from online sports betting. Igaming AGR was up by 42 per cent and sports betting by $36m year-over-year. The online sports betting handle totalled $555.2m, down by 7.1 per cent from December 2024’s $597.7m.

The operators reported submitting $46.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $12.8m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $5m in payments to governing bodies.

As of January 2025, 15 commercial and tribal operators have been authorised. Currently, 12 offer online sports betting and 15 offer igaming.