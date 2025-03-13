MGM Resorts International appoints Dame Donna Langley to board of directors

Langley has become the 13th member of the company’s board.

US.- MGM Resorts International has appointed Dame Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, to the company’s board of directors. Langley becomes the 13th member of the board.

Langley was named in CNBC’s Changemakers and was one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2024. She was awarded a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2020.

Dame Donna Langley. Photo: Universal Pictures.

Paul Salem, chair of the MGM Resorts board of directors, said: “Donna will be a tremendous asset to the board and to the company as it continues pursuing its vision to be the world’s premiere gaming entertainment company. Her entertainment background and experience, especially in areas like content strategy, programming, distribution and marketing, will be invaluable as she offers her guidance to the company and its leaders.”

MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle added: “We welcome Donna to our board and look forward to leveraging her deep and valuable experience in the entertainment space as we continue developing and producing our own proprietary sports and entertainment content for our guests. Donna is globally recognized as an innovative and influential leader with a special skill for reshaping industries, invigorating brands and leading organizations through change. She will be a tremendous asset to our executive team at MGM Resorts.”

Langley commented: “MGM Resorts is the global leader across gaming, hospitality and live entertainment. Joining their board as they continue to ideate and innovate on best-in-class experiences for multi-generational audiences is an exciting challenge I’m delighted to take on with my fellow board members and the incredible management team.”

In August 2024, MGM Resorts International named Keith Barr, the former CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, to the company’s board of directors.

MGM Resorts reports record revenue for 2024

MGM Resorts International reported record net revenue of $17.2bn for 2024. That’s a rise of 7 per cent year-on-year, boosted by MGM China‘s post-pandemic recovery. Net income stood at $747m, down from $1.1bn in 2023. Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR stood at 2.4bn compared to $2.3bn in the prior year.

The Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment generated $8.8bn in revenue, which was flat compared to the prior year; and segment adjusted EBITDAR of $3.1bn in 2024 compared to $3.2bn in the prior year, a decrease of 3 per cent.