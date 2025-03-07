Las Vegas Sands CEO Robert Goldstein to step down

Patrick Dumont will take the helm as LVS CEO from next March.

US.- Las Vegas Sands has announced that Robert G. Goldstein will step down as chairman and chief executive officer on March 1, 2026. The company’s board of directors intends to appoint Patrick Dumont, current president and chief operating officer, to the positions.

Goldstein has led Sands since 2021, taking over following the passing of founder Sheldon Adelson. He will serve as a senior advisor until March 2028 to assist with government relations activities and new development opportunities.

He joined the company before the opening of The Venetian Las Vegas and was involved in its development, becoming president when the venue opened in 1999. He was president and chief operating officer of The Venetian and The Palazzo from 1999 to 2010. He was named company president and chief operating officer in 2014.

Goldstein said: “This company transformed the industry from a gaming-centric model to the integrated resort model and, through a different strategic approach in each market, meaningfully changed the tourism landscape in Las Vegas, Macao, and Singapore.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a great team of people over the years, and I specifically want to express my gratitude to Sheldon for his support and friendship. I would also like to thank Dr. Adelson. I look forward to using the years ahead to help the team build toward another great chapter in this company’s history.”

Miriam Adelson, co-founder and majority shareholder of Sands, commented: “As one of the first employees of the company, our family has great appreciation for Rob’s leadership and the many contributions he’s made over the years. He has left an indelible mark on the history of the company, and our family will always be thankful for it. Sheldon deeply appreciated Rob’s friendship and counsel, and he would be very grateful for everything Rob has given over the past three decades.”