MGM Resorts International and Marriott International launch W Las Vegas

The 1,117-suite tower on the Mandalay Bay campus has transitioned to the W Hotels brand.

US.- MGM Resorts International and Marriott International have transitioned the 1,117-suite tower at the Mandalay Bay campus to the W Hotels brand as W Las Vegas. Marriott Bonvoy members can book stays and earn and redeem points at the destination, part of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy.

The move is part of a long-term strategic licensing agreement announced in July 2023. With the addition of W Las Vegas, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy has 12 destinations on the Las Vegas Strip.

“This collaboration unites two hospitality leaders, offering Marriott Bonvoy and MGM Rewards members unprecedented access to both companies’ collections of resorts, along with elevated experiences and unmatched rewards”, MGM Resorts said.

See also: MGM Resorts reports $4.18bn revenue for Q3

Travis Lunn, president and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor, said: “W Las Vegas represents an exciting new chapter for MGM Resorts and for our guests seeking a new, sophisticated all-suite luxury experience on The Strip. W Hotels is a brand that is celebrated globally for their unique style and exceptional service, and we can’t wait to see the hotel come to life over the next couple of years, through its distinct personality, dynamic programming and elevated service culture.”