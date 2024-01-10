MGM National Harbor to host Potomac Winter Poker Open

The poker tournament will run from February 14-26 at the Maryland venue and will offer players a chance to win more than $2m.

US.- The Potomac Winter Poker Open is set to return to MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The poker tournament, which will run from February 14-26, will offer 13 days of events and major winnings. This year’s tournament will offer players a chance to win more than $2m in prizes across its 17 major events.

The Potomac Winter Poker Open will have several feature events that include a $750,000 guarantee Opener, a $3,500 High Roller, and a $1,000,000 guarantee Main Event. Additional events include 5-Card Pot-Limit Omaha High, Seniors 50+, a Cakes Classic Bounty, and a Rookie’s Event.

MGM National Harbor is a two-level casino, which offers more than 160,000 square feet of gaming space with slots, table games and poker. The resort features a 24-story hotel with 308 rooms. The venue offers guests views of the Potomac River’s eastern shore and has access to restaurants, a spa and 50,000 square feet of meeting space.

Maryland casinos generate $165.6m in gaming revenue in December

Maryland’s six casinos generated $165.6m in gaming revenue in December, marginally up 0.3 per cent compared to December 2022 and 5 per cent higher than the $157.7m accumulated in November. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $70.8m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by the Live! Casino & Hotel with revenue of $60.6m. Horseshoe Casino reported $15.2m, Ocean Downs Casino $7m, Hollywood Casino $7.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.4m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

