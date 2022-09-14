Metropolitan Gaming sells South African casino

Metropolitan Gaming will focus on its UK and Egypt casino operations.

UK.- Metropolitan Gaming has reached an agreement to sell its South African casino to a consortium controlled by Tsogo Sun. The operator bought the Emerald Resort and Casino in Vanderbijlpark from Caesars Entertainment in August 2021 along with 10 venues in the UK and Egypt.

The company said it was focusing on investing and developing in its core markets of the UK and Egypt. After buying 11 casinos from Caesars in 2021, the company added London’s Park Lane Club, now the Metropolitan Park Lane, to its portfolio this June. The company said it intends to continue to expand through acquisitions and investment.

It currently has eight casinos in the UK, with five in London, and three casinos in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. Refurbishment work has begun on the Metropolitan Mayfair, which is due to open later this year. Other casinos in the UK include Rendezvous Brighton, Manchester235, Alea Nottingham and Alea Glasgow.

Metropolitan Gaming CEO Michael Silberling said: “Following the addition of the iconic Park Lane Club to our portfolio of casinos in the UK earlier this year, the sale of our interest in Emerald Resort and Casino reflects our focused strategy to invest in and develop the business within our primary markets.

“We want to thank all our employees at Emerald Resort and Casino past and present for their hard work, professionalism and loyalty, particularly during the global Covid-19 pandemic. We very much look forward to following their progress and successes over the years to come.”