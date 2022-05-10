Merkur Gaming anticipates Lima Link

Visitors to the Peru Gaming Show will be able to experience MERKUR GAMING’s latest Linked Progressive Jackpot innovations Solar Link and Link Zone.

Press release.- The 2022 return of the Peru Gaming Show, to be held on June 15th-16th at the event’s familiar venue of the Jockey Exhibition Centre in Lima, is being widely anticipated as a huge step toward a post-pandemic normalization of the gaming industry’s vital live and in-person major trade exhibitions in key locations around the world.

Sharing that anticipation, MERKUR GAMING will have a major presence in PGS at Lima. Directly opposite the show hall’s main entrance, MERKUR will have one of the event’s largest booths (stand number 61) and a full local and international team will present a display of groundbreaking products to attract and excite show visitors.

MERKUR’s focus through 2022 centres on brand new Linked Progressive Jackpot innovations. Linked Progressives (or, more simply, ‘Links’) are now, worldwide, the overwhelming phenomenon of gaming’s slot floors. There are links … and then there are ‘links’. By adding extra player attraction, from the link’s base game right through to its highest level jackpot prize, MERKUR GAMING is redefining and enhancing the genre with attractions such as Link Zone and now Solar Link.

These will be the stars of MERKUR’s Peru Gaming Show presentation, together with standalone multigame slots, the latest in high technology cabinets housing great new games such as Gong-Hei, Gong-Hei, Heart of the Nile, Medusa’s Eyes, Dino World and many more.

Also on display alongside MERKUR GAMING will be its sister companies, cash handling maestros GeWeTe and edict egaming GmbH, a solutions provider for the regulated iGaming sector. Together with the famous MERKUR GAMING welcome and traditional hospitality, Booth 61 will be a real hotspot for all customers, business partners and visitors to meet, face-to-face, at last, renew former contacts and establish new ones too. All are welcome and a memorable show is both predicted and expected.

It is very clear that the 2022 edition of the Peru Gaming Show will become the key that helps to open up entire Latin America’s gaming region to more normal times. MERKUR GAMING is ready and willing to take up its long-established position as a market-leading brand in Peruvian gaming. We look forward to seeing one and all in Lima.

