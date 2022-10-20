Melco launches drive to fill over 1,000 positions at City of Dreams Mediterranean

Positions available at the upcoming IR in Cyprus range from dealers to machine attendants and cooks.

Cyprus.- The upcoming City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort in Limassol has launched a recruitment campaign. It aims to fill more than 1,000 vacancies in a range of areas as its expected opening approaches.

The resort, which is part owned by Melco Cyprus, has faced a series of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and issues with contractors. However, Europe’s first integrated resort and largest casino complex is now slated to open early in the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

The resort held an Open Career Day on Tuesday (October 18), at Melco’s Career Center in Molos, Limassol, to provide more information. Available positions include trainee dealers, waiters, bartenders, cooks and restaurant managers, gaming machines attendants, animators and front operation agents.

Grant Johnson, property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said: “Investing in human capital is one of the most important aspects of Melco’s operation. We focus on selecting and developing top talent so that our customers can enjoy the highest standards of service, and we offer world-class training and opportunities for professional and personal growth for colleagues.

“Melco develops colleagues’ skills and builds on their competencies to enhance performance and deliver value and personal growth along with competitive remuneration and benefits packages. We take pride in providing opportunities that help advance colleagues’ careers in the global hospitality and entertainment industry.”

Melco Cyprus currently employs around 700 people, most of them Cypriot citizens. The casino operator expects that number to reach 1,500 in the coming months. It expects to have 2,500 permanent positions once the complex opens.

Melco was granted a 30-year licence for City of Dreams Mediterranean in 2017 to offer casino gaming in partnership with local conglomerate The Cyprus Phasouri (Zakaki) Limited. It has since opened smaller satellite casinos in Nicosia, Larnaca, Ayia Napa and Paphos.