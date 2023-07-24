MEGAPARTNERS presents autotesting feature

The MEGAPARTNERS team has developed an autotesting feature that allows checking the payment systems 24/7, removes the human factor from the testing process, and notifies you if something goes wrong.

If previously affiliate managers ran advertising campaigns and saw conversions, but payment systems did not work, now we have found a solution for our partners! The system works every hour, checks payment systems for each country, and notifies you via chat in case of an error. MEGAPARTNERS cares about your traffic and income and optimises the processes that allow you to work effectively.

You can read more about the autotests in the video at megapartners.io. MEGAPARTNERS autotests let businesses quickly become aware of potential issues and enable us to address and eliminate defects swiftly. This can help prevent financial losses for our company and affiliate partners. Additionally, the real-time alerts provided by these autotests can assist affiliates in maintaining traffic integrity and minimising any potential loss of earnings due to payment errors or delays. At your request we can connect a feature that is available on all our brands: betsomnia.com, bittiger.com, bitstrike.io, megaslot.com, unislots.com, and megaslot.io. Notifications come to Skype or Telegram.

MEGAPARTNERS is more than just an affiliate program. We are a product-oriented IT company with our own development department. It offers a range of tools and services to help online businesses grow and succeed. We are looking for traffic for our iGaming brands, and an ever-expanding audience increases ROI. All brands included in MEGAPARTNERS have legal permission to conduct online gambling based on Curacao and MGA licenses.

For more information, please visit megapartners.io.