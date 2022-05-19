Mateo Lenoble, Sportradar: “What excites me most about ad:s is the introduction of our paid social media advertising tool”

Sportradar Regional Sales director Mateo Lenoble spoke with Focus Gaming News about the growth of ad:s and what the future holds for the data-driven digital marketing service.

How has ad:s developed since it launched in 2019?

In the last two years, we have worked with well over 100 clients, helping them to deliver efficient advertising campaigns across programmatic display and programmatic video channels.

As the market has evolved, so has our ad:s service. In 2021 we acquired Fresh Eight Ltd to bolster our offering and provide clients with personalization technology in both display and paid social, helping operators to fully optimize their media investments.

But the market doesn’t sit still, and the needs of our clients are always shifting. As operators place greater focus on effectiveness, ad:s multi-channel Marketing Performance Platform provides them with a greater range of options to optimize their digital advertising campaigns, including: paid social, connected tv, digital out-of-home, and native publisher products, with a paid search product in beta test.

Can you tell us more about the expanded ad:s offering?

Building on the success of our digital marketing platform, we’ve expanded the ad:s proposition beyond programmatic display and video advertising. The service now includes paid social, connected tv, digital out-of-home, and native publisher products, with a paid search product in beta test – providing operators with a full range of levers to pull for truly optimized digital advertising campaigns.

Of the new offering, I’m most excited about the introduction of our paid social media advertising tool. With more than three billion people worldwide engaging with social media each month, operators are understandably prioritizing social media as an advertising platform.

Navigating the world of paid social advertising can be difficult and having the right technology, backed by experts in the space to help businesses run this channel effectively, can be equally as challenging.

As the only complete paid social solution built exclusively for the iGaming industry, our holistic approach provides operators with everything they need to be relevant and successful around the clock. This includes automated creative, real-time odds and jackpots, and dynamic personalisation, to ensure the right content is served to the right person at the right time for optimised performance.

Paid social media advertising can have a transformative impact on sports betting operators and we can help them achieve strong ROI for their business by driving meaningful fan engagement.

Why have you expanded the ad:s offering?

We’re responding to the needs of the industry and our clients. The market is constantly evolving, and the needs of our clients are always shifting.

Previously, ad:s was focused on delivering efficient campaigns for clients, whereas the expanded ad:s proposition is geared towards effectiveness and considers quantitative measurements at the top of the conversion funnel, such as brand awareness, engagement rates and acquisition.

As a multi-channel Marketing Performance Platform underpinned by proprietary technology for each channel and designed specifically for the sports media and sports betting industries, ad:s can help increase precision targeting for brands.

What is next for ad:s?

Through our expanded proposition, we’ll be supporting our clients to engage, acquire, retain, and grow customers across paid social, connected TV, digital out-of-home and native publisher products more effectively.

It’s our investment in developing bespoke technology for individual channels and betting industry-specific products that will increase targeting precision for brands.

As we move the ad:s service forward we will benefit from more insightful measurement. We are developing a deeper, multi-dimensional view around performance, based on a proprietary multi-touch attribution model that’s built specifically for the betting funnel.