Massachusetts is the US state that buys most lottery tickets, study finds

The state tops the podium for US lottery ticket sales per capita.

US.- Research conducted by casino streaming platform CasinoGrounds has revealed that Massachusetts is the US state with the biggest per capita interest in lottery. It analysed lottery ticket sales from 2021 and Google searches for “lottery”.

Massachusetts saw per capita ticket sales $100 higher than any other state, with $833.34 in lottery ticket sales per capita per year, equating to total yearly sales of $5.82bn. The state also had the fourt highest frequent of Google searches for “lottery”.

In second place, Maryland registered $706.70 in lottery ticket sales per capita, amounting to total yearly sales of $4.35bn. Michigan was thrid with $502.06 in lottery ticket sales per capita (total yearly sales of $5.04bn) and the highest search frequency. In fourth place was Delaware and in fifth place came Washington DC.

A CasinoGrounds spokesperson said: “These figures demonstrate just how much people love playing the lottery across America. The data shows that the average American spends $317.14 on lottery tickets every year, with some jackpots surpassing $1bn.

“It’s difficult not to dream about such amazing sums of money, even if the odds of matching six numbers are hundreds of millions to one. It is also interesting to see that the results of the study show America’s Eastern states dominate the top 10, showing considerably higher levels of interest in playing the lottery than Western states.”

Massachusetts Lottery records US$1.1bn in net profit in FY22

Massachusetts Lottery has reported a net profit of US$1.102bn for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, another record-setting achievement in its 50-year history. A record amount of US$5.860bn was generated by lottery revenues, topping the US$5.828bn recorded in the fiscal year 2021, when net profit reached an all-time high of US$1.112bn.

