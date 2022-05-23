Massachusetts casino revenue declines slightly in April

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported a $792.7m handle and $99.2m in revenue for the state’s three casinos.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $99.2m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in April. That’s down 2.8 per cent from the figure in March, but up 17 per cent year-on-year.

The three casinos combined saw a casino handle of $792.7m, a 3.5 per cent drop from March’s record $821.69m. However, April 2022’s handle was more than $80m above the total of $709.9m from April 2021.

Encore reported $408.9m in handle, its second-best behind only March. MGM Springfield reported $205.1m and Plainridge Park $178.7m. Plainridge only offers slot machines; the other two casinos have both slots and table games.

The three casinos paid $27.9m in taxes to the state based on the revenues in April. Plainridge, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent to the Race Horse Development Fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed at 25 per cent of GGR. The funds are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

Sports betting in Massachusetts

Last month, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill that would allow legal sports betting in the state. The Senate’s version differs from the sports betting bill passed by the Massachusetts House of Representatives last July, so now a joint conference committee will now meet to create a bill that both chambers can approve.