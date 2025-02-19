Vermont lawmakers introduce bill to try to end sports betting

Bill H. 133 aims to ban sports betting in the state.

US.- Three Vermont House representatives have proposed a ban on sports betting in the state. H. 133 would overturn the law which legalised the activity just a year after regulated sports betting went live in Vermont in January 2024.

The bill is under review by the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs, but the possibility of H.133 advancing is very low.

Bettors in Vermont have spent $198m between January and December 2024, while winnings reached $17m. The top five sports were basketball, football, baseball, tennis and soccer. The average bet was $22.83, and 8.7 million bets were placed, 22 per cent by out-of-staters and 78 per cent by people living in Vermont. Tax revenue reached $6.3m, just below the state’s projection of $7m.



