Malta Gaming Authority publishes ADR guidance

Operators must make their first reports by June 20.

The new guidance outlines the expectations for reports via the regulator’s Licensee Portal.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has published a manual outlining norms for the reporting of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) proceedings via its Licensee Portal. The guidance is intended to make licensees’ monthly ADR reports more straightforward.

Under Directive 5 2018 of Malta’s ADR submission policy, all B2C licensees must inform the Maltese regulator about every dispute referred to ADR and how the disputes are resolved. The new guidelines apply with immediate effect, with operators expected to submit their first reports by June 20 documenting all disputes that occurred in May.

Last month, the MGA revoked Tipbet Limited’s operator licence with immediate effect. The Gzira-headquartered operator began life in 1995, making it one of the oldest online sports betting firms in Malta.

The operator built a presence in Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany and Macedonia. However, recent failures to honour financial commitments led the MGA to believe the operator faced “imminent” failure.