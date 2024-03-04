Lottomatica reports 12% rise in full-year revenue

The Italian gambling group has reported corporate revenue of €1.63bn for 2023.

Italy.- Lottomatica Group SPA has reported corporate revenue of €1.63bn for full-year 2023. That’s a rise of 12 per cent year-on-year. Betting volume across online, sports franchise and gaming franchise was €30bn, up 18 per cent. Gross gambing revenue was up 6 per cent at €3.86bn.

The group told investors that its share of the Italian market had grown by 3.7 per cent year-onyear to 21.7 per cent. The online segment performed most strongly, with revenue up by a third at €520.8m. The sports franchise and gaming franchise generatied €368m and €743m, up 8 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Normalised EBITDA was €595m. Net profit reached €215m, up 29 per cent.

The group said it had achieved its corporate objectives for the year following its Milan IPO in April. It’s now preparing for its planned €640m acquisition of SKS365 Group, which will cement it position as market leader in Italy.

For 2024, Lottomatica Group expects consolidated results, excluding the contribution of SKS365 and related synergies, of €1.8-1.85bn in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of €625-645m.

Group CEO Guglielmo Angelozzi said: “2023 marked a very strong year for our group, in which we consolidated our leadership position across all segments and brands. We exceeded expectations set at IPO and subsequent upgrades, with revenues of €1.6bn and adjusted EBITDA of €596m at normalised payout (€580m actual).

“We continued to grow both organically, increasing market share for the fifth quarter in a row, and through M&A, signing the acquisition of SKS365 and executing our bolt-on strategy. I wish to thank all the Lottomatica people for their commitment to the achievement of these amazing results, our Board members for their continued support, and our investors for their trust.”