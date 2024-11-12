Lithanian parliament approves new minimum age for gambling

The new age for all gambling products will come into force in July 2025.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian parliament has approved amendments to the country’s Gambling Act to tighten rules on the sector. The headline measure is a new minimum gambling age of 21.

This was already the minimum age to enter casinos in Lithuania, but the restriction will now apply to all gambling products, both land-based and online, with the exception of national lottery draws. It will come into force from July 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, other new amendments meant that all gambling venues will need to have a dedicated member of staff at all times to intervene in instances of irresponsible gambling behaviours. The staff member will receive training from the national gambling regulator and will be authorised to intervene when risky gambling is identified, suspending the customer for 48 hours if it’s deemed necessary.

Both land-based gambling venues and online platforms will also need to maintain systems to record information about customers’ transactions and provide access to the Gaming Control Authority. As for illegal gambling, financial service providers will be ordered to block transactions to unlicensed websites.

The Ministry of Finance said it expects the measures to create a safer gambling environment and reduce addiction. Next year will also see an increase in tax on gambling operators. The income tax levied on slots, table games, bingo, betting and online gambling will rise from 20 to 22 per cent.

Finance minister Gintarė Skaistė said the change should “not have a significant impact on the competitiveness of this sector” but would generate around €4.4m in additional revenue for the state budget. Some of the additional funds will be used to educate the public on gambling harm and to compensate media for the loss of revenue due to Lithuania’s ban on gambling advertising.

The Lithuanian Gaming Control Authority reported that gambling revenue in the country reached €116m in the first half of 2024. That’s a rise of 12.6 per cent year-on-year. Growth was driven by the online gambling market, where revenue rose 12.5 per cent to €72.2m. Player spending increased by 8.7 per cent to €1.05bn.