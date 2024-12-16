LeoVegas joins European Gaming and Betting Association

The MGM-owned online gambling operator has become the latest member of the EGBA.

Belgium.- The Swedish online gambling operator LeoVegas Group has become the latest member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA). The group, which is now owned by MGM, said it would use its membership to promote EGBA representation in key regions where it has a presence, such as the Nordic markets.

LeoVegas also pledged to participate actively in EGBA’s working groups and responsible advertising initiatives as well as in the implementation of European Union AML rules for the digital sector.

Carl Brincat, formerly director of the Malta Gaming Authority and now director of policy and regulatory affairs at LeoVegas Group, said: “As a company committed to safer gambling and technological innovation, we look forward to contributing our expertise to EGBA’s important work.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of leading the way towards a sustainable and well-regulated gambling industry in Europe.”

EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer added: “We’re delighted to welcome LeoVegas Group to EGBA’s membership and pleased to close the year with another new member.

“As a leader in our industry and with a strong Nordic market presence, LeoVegas Group brings valuable expertise to our association and will enhance our collective efforts to promote a well-regulated and sustainable gambling sector in Europe. We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues on our shared commitment to high industry standards.”

Meanwhile, the EGBA has hailed the expansion of Safer Gambling Week in Europe this year. The fourth annual initiative ran from 18 to 24 November and saw the participation of 195 partners, a rise of 20 per cent from 2023, in 26 countries, an increase of 30 per cent from 2023. New participants included operators from Croatia, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine for the first time.