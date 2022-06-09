Las Vegas’ Plaza Hotel & Casino to announce four large-scale projects

The Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas will again celebrate US independence with its annual fireworks show.

US.- Las Vegas’ Plaza Hotel & Casino has announced that it will hold a news conference on Tuesday June 14 to announce four “large-scale” projects that will “significantly transform its historic Main Street façade.” The conference will be held at 11.30am local time under the dome of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Jonathan Jossel, the property’s CEO, will give details of the 50-year-old venue’s planned redevelopment projects. He will be joined by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, social media influencers and other “distinguished guests.”

Plaza said: “The Plaza, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, will welcome city of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor and reputed mob attorney Oscar Goodman, leading social influencer for slot machines Brian Christopher and other distinguished guests at the special event to unveil the details of the four projects.”

The four projects will get underway this month and, according to the Plaza will “reimagine the Plaza’s Main Street façade into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming and dining.”

Independence Day plans

The Plaza Hotel and Casino will celebrate US independence with its annual fireworks show on July 4 at 9pm local time. Opening to hotel guests at 9am each day of the weekend, the Pool at the Plaza will offer an Independence Day pool party featuring a DJ, barbecue, and cocktail specials from noon to sunset on Saturday, 2 July and Sunday, 3 July. On Monday, 4 July, the pool party will be from noon to 6pm.

