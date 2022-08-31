Las Vegas Circa Resort & Casino opens meeting space

The facility marks the second phase of development for the downtown Las Vegas venue.

Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas has opened a 35,000-square-foot meeting space.

US.- Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas is celebrating its second phase of development in downtown Las Vegas, opening a 35,000-square-foot meeting space, which is now available for booking. The facility provides options for events, galas, meetings and more off the Strip.

Circa said its meeting spaces offer turnkey audio and visual capabilities and customisable rooms for up to 1,000 guests. Featuring a ballroom, breakout and banquet rooms, adjacent pre-function space and a 1,600-square-foot outdoor terrace, the spaces are outfitted to complement Circa’s mid-century, art deco and modern design motifs.

“As the meetings and events industries continue to ramp up after the pandemic, we are thrilled to introduce our incredible facilities to downtown Las Vegas,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. “It has always been our intention to add this to Circa’s repertoire, and we look forward to kicking off our first series of events in September.”

According to the press release, the space is “equipped with best-in-class technology.” Also, it’s stated that “unique environmental measures have been implemented including LED lighting and adaptive, intelligent controlled HVAC systems that adjust temperatures to changing ecosystems.”

Additional tech includes 16K LU laser projectors, retractable screens, audio tie lines, patchable ethernet lines, strands of patchable single mode fiber in pairs on LC connectors, quad outlets and LED screens. The facility has a large freight elevator to transport large vehicles and displays directly to the third floor for ease of access.

Sasha Lee, Circa’s director of sales, said: “When creating these spaces, we kept meeting planners in mind with details such as flexible room sizes, in-house IT to maintain lower costs and a large elevator for easy load out. We are so pleased with how the area turned out and proud to introduce Las Vegas’ newest convention area.”

Circa’s meetings and conventions facility was designed by JCJ Architecture with the original design concept from Steelman Partners.

