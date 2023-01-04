Konami’s award-winning Dimension Series lands at ICE London 2023

The best slot games and cabinets debut before guests from over 150 countries.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced a variety of slot entertainment and technology arriving at the ICE London 2023 event in ExCeL London, UK. For the first time, Konami’s expanded Dimension slot cabinet series is landing at the event on February 7 – 9, where more than 35,000 guests can discover top-ranked slot series and award-winning hardware at Konami Stand #S8-110.

Backed by a strong content library, Konami’s proven reliable Dimension slot hardware is showcasing series such as Ocean Spin™, Fortune Mint™, Lucky Envelope™, Lightning Dragon™, Mystical Pearl™, and more at ICE London 2023, with a large mix of sign displays and LED merchandising options.

Konami’s iGaming sector and Synkros® systems sector are also represented at this year’s event, offering the latest technology options and advancements.

“The depth, diversity, and creativity of Konami developments at this year’s ICE London event is a reflection of our commitment to serving our customers, their players, and the future of the industry,” said Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, Inc.

And he added: “From the award-winning success of the Dimension cabinet line to Synkros’ time-tested management technology, Konami is delivering many strong options in support of operators across global markets.”

Konami’s award-winning Dimension 49J™ curved-screen slot cabinet is joined at ICE 2023 by the portrait flat-screen Dimension 49™, ranked the industry’s No. 1 Top Indexing Cabinet – Portrait / Portrait Slant for 10 months. The company is showcasing more than a dozen different games across the two cabinets during ICE London, with an array of available signs and merchandising options. Slot releases spanning Lucky Envelope, Lightning Dragon, and Jackpot Orbs™ are on display for operators to experience first-hand.

“Games like Ocean Spin, Fortune Mint, and Lucky Envelope have proven consistent performance in the field over many months, and we’re excited to share these leading releases with our customers at ICE 2023,” said Aching. “Konami and its exclusive international distributors are working together with customers to expand these solid entertainment options to operators and their guests.”

This year marks the ICE debut of Konami’s latest core cabinet, Dimension 27™. Featuring three 27-inch stacked screen displays in Ultra High-definition (UHD), Dimension 27 supports Konami classics like the popular Mystical Temple™ Extended ROM linked progressive, as well as the latest integrated linked progressives like Mystical Pearl. The linked progressive Panda Power™ is present as well, with synchronized animations of playful panda characters across all connected game machines.

Award-winning Synkros technology is available to global markets from Konami. The system of choice for a wide mix of operators—from cruise lines to multi-property resorts—Synkros offers player tracking, marketing rewards/offers, machine management, cage management, cashless technology, mobile tools, and more through a single, robust environment.

With best-of-breed architecture from the financial and military industries, Synkros leads the gaming space with ultra-high 99.99 per cent availability, as well as around-the-clock customer support.

Backed by a comprehensive library of popular land-based titles, Konami’s iGaming team is delivering top content to a variety of online social and online for-wager partner sites through its remote gaming server (RGS). iGaming specialists are available at the Konami stand throughout ICE 2023 to connect with new and existing partners.

Guests at ICE London are encouraged to visit Konami stand #S8-110 on February 7 – 9, 2023 to explore these new releases and more. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.