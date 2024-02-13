Konami unveils next-gen casino solutions at ICE London

Games ranked among the industry’s top-performing series attracted attention at ICE London 2024.

Konami’s showcase at ICE London 2024 unveiled groundbreaking casino innovations, promising an unparalleled gaming experience for players and operators worldwide.

Press release.- This year’s ICE London event highlighted some of the industry’s top land-based slot series, igaming content, and SYNKROS casino systems updates developed by Konami Gaming.

An estimated 40,000+ attendees filled ExCeL Centre in London, UK on February 6 – 8, 2024 to experience the latest casino gaming solutions available across global markets.

Konami Stand #S8-110 attracted attention for new linked game series available on its industry award-winning DIMENSION slot cabinet hardware, with games like All Aboard, Stuffed Coins, Chili Chili Fire Hot Rush, and much more.

Representatives from Konami’s igaming team and SYNKROS casino systems team were also occupied throughout the show with meetings to explore new releases available to current and prospective partners.

The 3-day event created countless new connections, strengthened partnerships, and thoughtful product initiatives for the new year.