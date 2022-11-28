Konami Gaming content to enhance Pariplay®’s wide-ranging Fusion® offering

Major supplier signs deal to add market-leading titles to the platform.

Press release.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary Pariplay®, the leading aggregator and content provider, has agreed on a deal to add the portfolio of major supplier Konami Gaming, Inc. to its Fusion® offering.

With over 20 years of heritage as a leading supplier of slot machines and gaming enterprise management systems for the global gaming market, Konami is synonymous with innovation and quality.

The agreement, which will see Konami’s online portfolio of popular land-based casino titles integrated onto the Fusion® platform, will allow Pariplay®’s operator partners to serve their players with a range of popular classics and modern top titles that push the limits of originality while providing quality in every detail.

The addition of Konami’s content to the Fusion® platform will significantly boost the developer’s global reach by providing access to a network of 150 operators.

Pariplay’s Fusion® offering consists of over 14,000 games from 80+ suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

Callum Harris, director of partnerships at Pariplay®, said: “Konami Gaming has built a deserved reputation for producing online titles that are of the utmost quality. Its history of success in the land-based world has translated equally well to the digital landscape and its portfolio is very impressive.

“It is a major boost to be able to add Konami’s games to the Fusion® platform, and we are sure that they will perform very well in markets right across the world.”

Steve Sutherland, president & chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. said: “Pariplay’s Fusion® platform has a great reach for us in terms of connecting with new customers globally, so this deal represents a great way to get our content in front of broader player audiences.

“Our portfolio of classic and modern titles has stood the test of time and this agreement with Pariplay will help us to continue to excel in both established and emerging markets.”