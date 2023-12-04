Koin Payments appoints Scott Carcillo as chief commercial officer

Scott Carcillo will lead the company’s expansion into the gaming industry and overall market reach.

US.- The cashless payments company Koin Payments has named Scott Carcillo as its new chief commercial officer. He will lead the firm’s planned expansion into the gaming industry focusing on macro-level business development and strategic partnerships.

As a veteran of the gaming and payments industries, Carcillo served as CIO for Wynn Resorts. He also worked as CIO for Merchant Link (later purchased by Shift4), senior vice president of customer solutions for FreedomPay and chief payments officer for Shift4.

Gary Larkin, president of Koin, said: “Scott joining the team marks a pivotal moment in Koin’s journey. His expertise will leverage our current achievements, and help propel us towards even greater success in the digital payments arena. His addition is a significant stride in our mission to revolutionize market experiences while expanding our global footprint. This marks the next chapter for Koin, as we continue our pursuit of excellence and innovation in the digital payment sector.

“Scott’s background speaks for itself, and his expertise has been in great demand throughout the industry for many years. We’re fortunate to have him as a key member of the Koin leadership team.”