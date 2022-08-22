Jackpocket names Caitlin Stojanovich as chief of staff

Stojanovich will work alongside CEO Peter Sullivan at the mobile lottery app.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has named Caitlin Stojanovich as its first chief of staff. In her role, she will work alongside CEO Peter Sullivan, the leadership team and the board of directors to implement strategic initiatives.

Stojanovich will be responsible for improving the leadership team’s productivity, overseeing cross-functional initiatives, and identifying new business opportunities. She previously worked as chief of staff at defence and government supply company ADS, where she scaled company strategy and objectives and worked to reform the company’s corporate communications and PR policies.

CEO Peter Sullivan said: “We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin to the leadership team as Jackpocket accelerates its growth. With Caitlin driving alignment, engagement, and continuous improvement across our organisation, we’re poised to continue our expansion in terms of headcount, geographical footprint and product offerings.”

Stojanovich commented: “It felt like fate that Jackpocket opened a second headquarters in my hometown of Santa Barbara. It is a privilege to join Jackpocket at such a pivotal time for the company and I look forward to facilitating its continued forward momentum as an innovator in the gaming industry.”

In July, Jackpocket named John Worthington as the company’s first VP of interactive gaming. Worthington leads the strategic direction, manage new igaming product offerings and drive revenue growth across new and existing markets.

Jackpocket launches in Montana

Jackpocket has launched in Montana. Players in Montana can place ticket orders for games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Montana Cash, and Big Sky Bonus.

The platform allows players to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, look for lottery results, and receive prizes on the app. Montana is the 12th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app along with Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC.