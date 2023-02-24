Ivana Cattafi: “When photographing business people and other people in the gambling industry, I always try to capture their unique personalities”

Ivana Cattafi caught up with Focus Gaming News to share details about her work as a photographer in the iGaming industry.

Exclusive interview.- Ivana Cattafi is an Italian industrial chemist turned recognized photographer in the iGaming industry.

This article explores how her passion for both chemistry and photography intersect to create media material that has been widely acknowledged and used by various iGaming companies.

How did you first become interested in working as a photographer in the gambling industry, and what are some of the most interesting aspects of this field for you?

I first became interested in working as a photographer in the gambling industry because I was fascinated by the energy and excitement of the events and the people who work in this field.

However, my passion for photography actually stems from my love of nature and the freedom it provides. As a chemist, I work hard every day to bring sustainable solutions to companies, but in order to achieve that, it requires a lot of strict procedures.

When I do photography, I feel free and artistic, and this mix of the two professions keeps me turned on with an exaggerated passion.

How do you approach photographing business people and other people in the gambling industry, and what are some of the key elements you try to capture in your images?

When photographing business people and other people in the gambling industry, I always try to capture their unique personalities and the energy of the events they attend.

I think it’s important to capture both the individual personalities of the people I photograph and the larger sense of excitement and anticipation that surrounds these events.

I also pay close attention to lighting and composition, as these elements can help to create a sense of drama and excitement in my images.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face when working as a photographer in the gambling industry, and how do you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges I face as a photographer in the gambling industry is the fast-paced and unpredictable nature of the events I cover. I often have to work in low-light conditions and be ready to capture fleeting moments of action and excitement.

To overcome these challenges, I rely on my experience and technical skills, as well as my ability to remain calm and focused under pressure.

Can you share some of your most memorable experiences working with clients in the gambling industry, and how those experiences have helped shape your approach to photography?

One of my most memorable experiences working with clients in the gambling industry was when I inspired poker players to create their own photoshoots in the studio instead of relying on traditional images. This experience helped me understand the importance of connecting with my clients and understanding their goals in order to deliver images that truly capture the essence of the event.

As someone who is passionate about sustainability, I always try to incorporate environmentally-friendly practices into my work, such as using rechargeable batteries and use of portable solar panels.

How do you keep up with the latest trends and technologies in photography, and what do you see as the most important developments in the field in the coming years?

I am constantly learning and exploring new techniques and technologies in photography, and I make an effort to stay up to date with the latest trends and developments in the field. One of the most important developments I see in the coming years is the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in photography, which will enable photographers to automate certain tasks and focus on the more creative aspects of their work.

As someone who is passionate about sustainability, I am also interested in exploring ways to reduce the environmental impact of my work, such as by using more eco-friendly equipment and reducing energy consumption.

What advice do you have for aspiring photographers who are interested in working in the gambling industry?

My advice for aspiring photographers who are interested in working in the gambling industry is to be persistent and to always be learning. This is a fast-paced and highly competitive field, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies and to be willing to put in the hard work required to succeed.

Above all, it’s important to be passionate about your work and to be willing to.