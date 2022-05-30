It’s Time for Africa – Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit Returns to Tanzania

Eventus International will be returning to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this year from 4 – 5 July 2022 to host the renowned 7th Annual Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit.

Press release.- Over the last 6 years, thousands of industry stakeholders have come from all corners of the globe to meet, network, and learn about the biggest opportunities the East African gaming industry has to offer. The gaming industry across the world is aware that the East African market is an ever-growing land of opportunity for local and international industry professionals.

Eventus International will once again offer attendees the chance to join in on the conversation about the current gaming regulation in Tanzania and neighbouring countries to gain insight into the best capitalising practices that can maximise your company’s profits and market share.

The 7th Annual Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit will cover:

Regulatory roadmap in East Africa

Comparative analysis of gambling tax framework in Africa

Working strategies to enter Africa’s gaming market

Women in gaming

Identifying the right products to offer in Africa

Eventus International warmly welcomes the following esteemed SBEA+ Tanzania Speakers:

Aggrey Sayi, Country Marketing Manager, OdiBets

Cameron Green, Gaming Consultant, F9 Media Group

Félix Mukaxe, Gaming Consultant & Member of the Board, Mozambique Gaming Board

Felix Mulandi, Sports Betting Executive, Independent

Frank Herold, Member of the Board, EMIRAT

George Ategeka, Chief Administrator Officer & Director of ICT, Stars Bet Tanzania

John Kamau Kungu, Founder, Betconsult Africa

John Mutua, Regional Consultant, Moja Group

Jeremiah Maangi, Founder & Managing Director, Igaming Afrika

Jesse Ndambala, Tanzania Country Consultant, Ocean Gaming Consult

Najib Balinda, Chief Business Development Officer, Genius Gaming Consult

Oyindamola Michaels, Country Manager, Parimatch Africa

Purity Wahiu, Head of Operations, Inbet Kenya

Ronald Louis, Tanzania Country Manager, Parimatch Africa

Sean Muturi, Head of Digital Marketing, MelBet

Solomon Godwin, Senior Business Development Manager, Africa, Pragmatic Play

Tumaini Maligana, COO – East Africa, 22Bet

To offer even further networking opportunities and to engage in thought-provoking discussions within the African gaming market, Eventus International will be adding to the SBEA+ Networking event straight after the 7th Annual Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit, taking place from 7 – 8 July 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. A separate registration (https://www.sportsbettingevents.com/sbea-networking) will be available for the SBEA+ Networking event in Kenya.

Eventus International will be offering the perfect meeting platform with an extensive exhibition floor at Sports Betting East Africa+ in Tanzania, as well as networking drinks and a poker tournament at one of the most prestigious clubs in Dar es Salaam. Not only will attendees connect with existing and potential clients, but they will also have the chance to be recognised for the prestigious SBEA+ Eventus Awards, which will be awarded in recognition of those moving the industry forward.

Make sure to book your participation at Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit 2022 before passes are sold out. Don’t want to miss out on valuable discussions, and opportunities to expand your brand in the East African gaming market!