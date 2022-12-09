Italy evaluates future of ban on gambling sponsorship in football

Media reports that Italy is reconsidering its outright ban on gambling sponsorship.

Italy.- It’s been reported that the Italian government is evaluating the possibility of partially lifting the ban on gambling sponsorships in football. Italy approved the ban back in 2018 but the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has been calling for authorities to suspend the ban to allow money to flow into the body and clubs following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the Milan-based Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the federal government is considering reforms that would allow at least some betting companies to sponsor teams, including in Serie A. It notes that the ban is estimated to have cost Italian football clubs around €100m in potential sponsorship revenues.

Since Italy’s ban, other countries have followed suit. Spain banned gambling sponsorship in football from the start of the last season. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is considering a ban in a proposed prohibition of gambling advertising in general. The Dutch Football Association has voiced opposition to the proposal.

Meanwhile, in the UK, it appears that the government is minded to allow the English Premier League to vote on proposals for a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship, which would allow other forms of sponsorship to remain.