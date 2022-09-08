Dutch football association opposes ban on gambling ads

The KNVB says the proposal is unworkable and will cost Dutch football €70m in lost revenue.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch football association, the KNVB, has expressed its opposition to the Dutch government’s ban on untargeted online gambling advertising. The government announced in July that it would ban broadcast and outdoor ads from January 2023 and gambling sponsorship in sport from the start of 2025.

The Ministry of Legal Protection drew up the plans after facing pressure from MPs due to the surge in gambling advertising seen after the Dutch regulated online gambling market launched in October last year. The ban on broadcast ads covers not only television but also radio and advertising in public spaces.

Gambling sponsorship will be banned from television programs and events will be banned from January 1, 2024 and the sponsorship of sports kits and venues will be banned from January 1, 2025. The national gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) will be responsible for monitoring compliance with the rules and will have the power to intervene in the case of breaches, first with a warning and then with fines.

However, the KNVB says the proposal is unworkable and will cost Dutch football €70m in lost revenues. The Dutch gaming trade association VAN Kansspelen has also expressed opposition to the measures. Trade associations say they are taking legal advice on the matter.

There’s also been debate about the exemption for land-based gambling. The consumer body Consumentenbond has said that all gambling advertising should be banned, not only online gambling.