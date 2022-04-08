Irina Rusimova: “Amusnet Interactive will allow us to upgrade and diversify our casino offering”

Irina Rusimova, chief business development officer at EGT Interactive, shares her insights about how the new name is going to impact the ongoing product and business development strategy and her new role.

Press release.- EGT Interactive is changing its name into Amusnet Interactive. Irina Rusimova, Chief Business Development Officer at the company, sat down for an interview to talk about these changes, the strongest advantage of Amusnet Interactive and which markets are they focusing.

First, congratulations on being promoted to Chief Business Development Officer! New role, new name… What can we expect from these changes?

Thank you!

Both the new name and the new role result from our enormous success in the markets where our portfolio is present and the increasing number of the ones we are entering. The achievements are due to the expanded Business Development team and its dedication. For me, this promotion recognizes my work for the past 5 years, and I have set high goals for the future.

Our strategy regarding new markets is to establish our presence and introduce the new verticals in our offering. In the markets that we are already operating, we will concentrate on promoting the latest products and strengthening our positions.

How is the new name going to impact the ongoing product and business development strategy?

Amusnet Interactive will follow a more centralized and unified approach in our business development strategy. As a result, we will be able to communicate the diversification of our portfolio better when entering a new market. The new name encompasses all products of the portfolio within a single brand. We continue to provide the emblematic EGT Interactive slots and also enrich with new verticals such as the state-of-the-art Live Casino platform, Keno, and Lottо. Our products are based on a scalable architecture and improved API protocols.

How did your partners respond to the new name?

In our communication to the partners, we wanted to be explicitly clear that the new brand will not lead to any changes in our ongoing operations. On the contrary – it will allow us to build on the already existing and highly successful portfolio of games, know-how and long-term experience in the industry. In addition, some of our operators were already familiar with the Amusnet brand due to their contractual relation with our MGA licensed entity – Amusnet Gaming. Considering there is no need for change in the agreements, licensing or certification, our partners expressed their trust and support. Thus, I am expecting a smooth transition period.

What is Amusnet Interactive focus in terms of new markets?

Amusnet Interactive follows the development strategy that has been established at EGT Interactive and will further improve it. The new brand will allow us to organize our internal structure better and enter the new markets more effectively.

This year we are concentrating on the LATAM markets, where we see great potential and interest in our portfolio. The team is present at numerous events in the region in order to meet everyone in person, get to know the market specifics and establish our presence. At the same time, we keep track and get ready for all newly regulated territories.

What do you think is the strongest advantage of Amusnet Interactive?

We are evolving, and as Amusnet Interactive, we will implement ambitious strategies for development into new markets. The new brand will allow us to upgrade and diversify our well-known and proven portfolio of games. A great advantage for our partners is accessing our complete product offering while being supported by the same highly experienced team.

