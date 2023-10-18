Iowa’s Meskwaki Bingo Casino to install QCI platform

Meskwaki Bingo Casino has selected QCI’s platform for its gaming floor.

US.- Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) have announced that the casino in Tama, Iowa, will begin installing QCI’s Enterprise Platform. The marketing, player development, and casino operations teams will begin training soon.

Constructed in 1992, Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel is located between Cedar Rapids and Des Moines in Tama. It has over 67,000 square feet of casino space and 366 hotel rooms and suites.

Spencer Wolf, assistant general manager for Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel, said: “We are excited to add the suite of QCI products. They will not only make us more efficient but will assist us in achieving our goal of constantly improving the guest experience. The QCI Enterprise Platform, especially with the AGI53 release, brings in industry-changing features.

“The QCI Power Pack allows us to seamlessly integrate and optimize our operations, and the enhanced QCI Events module will redefine how we engage and entertain our patrons. This upgrade demonstrates QCI’s commitment to being a leader in innovation.”

Ralph Thomas, chief executive officer of QCI, added: “We thank Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the needs of gaming resort operators. The QCI AGI Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives, and casino gaming operators team to function in a modern data-enriched environment.

“With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel.”

Iowa gaming regulator releases August revenue figures

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) has reported that the state’s casinos’ revenue dipped by 4.7 per cent month on month in August while sports betting revenue increased by 27 per cent. Adjusted gross revenue from Iowa’s 19 casinos was $143.1m.

The top five Iowa casinos for table games and slots revenue were Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino, with $20.8m; Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs $15.8m; Ameristar II $14.6m; Riverside Casino and Golf Resort $11.2m and Diamond Jo (Worth) $9.2m. The last was the only casino to see its revenue rise.