Inspired names Ian Freeman as chief commercial officer of virtuals

Freeman’s responsibilities will include growing the company’s virtual sports products.

US.- Gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has named Ian Freeman as its new chief commercial officer of virtuals effective November 16. His responsibilities will include the innovation, delivery, and growth of Inspired’s virtual sports products.

With more than two decades of experience in sports and igaming, Freeman has held key leadership positions in global gaming and technology companies. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer for FSBTech, which saw launches in Ontario and South Africa. He has also served as vice president global business development & commercial at IGT PlayDigital and as chief commercial officer at Kambi.

Brooks Pierce, president and CEO at Inspired Entertainment, said: “Ian’s extensive background in the sports betting industry, including leadership roles at Kambi, IGT, and FSBTech as chief revenue officer, is invaluable to our team. With a proven track record in commercial, operational, and technical areas, Ian brings the perfect balance of capabilities needed to elevate our Virtual Sports business to the next level. Virtual Sports is a key driver of the growth strategy of Inspired and we are excited to add Ian to this key leadership role.”

Freeman succeeds Steve Rogers, who has decided to pursue other opportunities after 25 years with Inspired. “I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions to the company over the years,” said Pierce. “He has been a big part of our success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Last week, Inspired partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the rights to develop NBA virtual sports games. The games will feature all 30 NBA teams and include coverage of NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals. Players will be able to wager on virtual teams using standard options, including moneyline bets, over-unders, and total scores.