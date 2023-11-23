Innovation and classics come together with 40 Golden Coins by Amusnet

This modern video slot sets the beginning of advanced online games.

Press release.- The time has come. The new generation of classical slots is here to stay. Amusnet unveils an innovative and modern video slot that sets the beginning of advanced online games. With its immersive graphics, captivating animations and enticing soundtrack, this new video slot will definitely keep you entertained. This game offers it all, from the modern look with classical fruit symbols to the special and thrilling features.

40 Golden Coins by Amusnet offers an experience beyond the casual gameplay with more chances of juicy wins. This 5-reel, 40 paylines video slot is bursting with new and rewarding features. Watch out for the Star Scatter Symbol to land on the reels to bring you success. The lucky Number 7 Symbol is your Wild blessing your winnings. Make your way to the winnings with 40 Golden Coins.

Bonus Coins

Collect all cash prizes on the golden coins in your piggy bank before they fly out the reels.

Mystery Nudge Feature

And if that is not enough, we have also included a mystery nudge feature for even better chances to win amazing prizes.

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gamble feature.

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.