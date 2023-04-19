Incognia launches geolocation compliance and account security solution in US

The firm has launched its integrated geolocation compliance and account security solution.

US.- Location identity company Incognia has announced its entrance into the regulated US igaming market with the launch of its integrated geolocation compliance and account security solution. The solution is designed for digital operators in igaming, sports wagering, daily fantasy sports and real money skilled-based gaming.

Incognia worked with Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) to complete a functional review of the accuracy and reliability of the solution. The GLI Attestation concluded that Incognia, “was able to detect any attempt to alter location data, and accurately respond to the valid location data it received.”

André Ferraz, CEO and founder of Incognia, commented: “We are thrilled to bring several decades of combined experience building location technology to the growing US iGaming and Sports Wagering market. In addition to providing a more precise and resourceful geolocation compliance solution, we look forward to arming operators with a proactive fraud prevention signal that automates the use of location data and greatly reduces the need for manual fraud investigations.”

Incognia launches in the US as geolocation solutions become more relevant, as sports betting goes live in more states. In March, the geolocation data firm GeoComply recorded 8.1 million online sports betting geolocation transactions in Massachusetts during the market’s opening weekend, from March 17 to March 19. GeoComply reported over 400,000 player accounts with operators DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool Sportsbook and FanDuel.