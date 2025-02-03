Yggdrasil and iGP eye growth with partnership agreement

Yggdrasil enhances its offering with iGP’s aggregator.

Press release.- Yggdrasil has penned a deal with iGP that leverages its comprehensive aggregation product, iGaming Deck, further aiding the studio’s growth ambitions.

Yggdrasil joins a range of premier game suppliers that contribute to iGP’s content offering, which is the fastest aggregator in the industry and significantly boosts its profile in leading markets.

New and upcoming launches such as Trickster Spins, Max Elements GigaBlox, and Lucky Apocalypse GigaBlox will be made available alongside a comprehensive collection of heritage slots popular with legions of players worldwide.

iGaming Deck was launched by iGP in September 2023, with the provider able to deliver a portfolio of more than 10,000 titles, additional promotional tools and detailed reporting to its partner operators in four weeks.

Jose Simon, chief commercial officer at Yggdrasil, said: “iGP offers us remarkable reach thanks to the number of clients powered by its services. Our growing portfolio now has access to a significantly larger player pool thanks to our partnership, and since the beginning, it has been a delight to work with its team to make this happen.”

Jovana Popovic Canaki, CEO at iGP, added: “Yggdrasil is undoubtedly one of the leading brands in the industry and integrating such a diverse range of titles will be a fantastic addition to our product.

“This partnership greatly enhances our aggregator, giving partner operators a best-in-class offering they can provide to their players, and this will continue to be our focus going forward.”