iGB Live! opens in Amsterdam as industry standing continues to grow

iGB Live! opened Wednesday 6 July with organisers confident of celebrating a record-breaking edition of gaming’s fastest-growing B2B and affiliate in-person event.

Press release.- Industry professionals converged on the Amsterdam RAI to Connect, Converse and Convert alongside 190 sponsors and exhibitors occupying over 4,500 sqm of space.

Naomi Barton, Portfolio Director for the iGB brand said: “We are delighted to open the 2022 edition of iGB Live! and to welcome our international stakeholders to Amsterdam. We are looking forward to building on the success of the 2021 edition of iGB Live! and more recently April’s iGB Affiliate London as we consolidate the show’s status as one of the most influential in-person events in the gaming industry calendar.”

Industry professionals out in numbers on the opening day of iGB Live!

Reflecting on the dynamics of the show, she added: “This edition of iGB Live! is larger than the 2019 pre-pandemic edition when there was a greater concentration on smaller shell-scheme stands. In 2022 we have more exhibitors buying larger space-only stands, which underlines the growing status of the brand, a preparedness on behalf of the industry to invest in their presence and to view iGB Live! as an opportunity to showcase brands.

“With a dynamic Conference programme, two in-depth Masterclasses and features dedicated to online slots and esports we have an exciting and dynamic content-rich two days ahead.”