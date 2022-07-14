iGB Live! 2022 sets new attendance record

iGB Live! 2022 has set a new attendance record, attracting a record 5,022 industry professionals to the Amsterdam RAI.

Press release.- iGB Live! 2022 has set a new attendance record, attracting a record 5,022 industry professionals to the Amsterdam RAI. The figure represents a 7 per cent uplift on the previous best of 4,694 set in 2019 and a 31 per cent uplift in 2021 when iGB Live! was the first major in-person gaming event to open post-Covid.

Reflecting on the event, portfolio director Naomi Barton said: “Of course, it’s not just about the numbers: the real measure of success will be evidenced in the post-show research that we conduct with both visitors and exhibitors and the resulting Net Promoter Scores which represent the willingness of attendees to recommend the event to their network. However, to attract more attendees on Day 1 than across both days of the record-breaking 2019 edition of iGB Live! is a stand-out achievement and one which the entire team should be proud of.”

“It’s clear that our investment in marketing and communications has succeeded in reaching out to a new audience with 32 per cent attending iGB Live! for the first time, 12 per cent representing start-up businesses and 8 per cent new to gaming with 26 per cent operating in the US.”

Breaking down the parts of the iGB Live! an experience she explained: “Our strategy of delivering a show floor that represents the entire gaming eco-system and is underpinned by opportunities to network with the industry and generates leads, alongside a content-rich programme of business-centric learning and relevant show features, has proved successful.”

“The exhibition was quite busy as usual. It was successful and we’ve been able to present our new product and we met all our goals.” Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of Game Aggregator at SOFTSWISS

“These are exciting times for the iGB Live! brand, which continues to grow in size and reputation. My challenge is to build on that success by working with our stakeholders to continue to deliver an outstanding visitor experience and enhanced value for our exhibitors.”

The 2022 edition of iGB Live! featured 190 sponsors and exhibitors occupying 4,500 sqm, feature areas dedicated to online slots and the esports phenomenon, a 46 speaker strong Conference programme and two in-depth Masterclasses.