Idaho Lottery awards record dividend

It delivered $84m as it marks its 35th anniversary.

US.- The Idaho Lottery has commemorated its 35th anniversary by returning $84m, the largest dividend in its history, during fiscal year 2024. The dividend was up 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

Governor Little and Idaho Lottery Commission chairman Craig Corbett presented $52.5m, the largest single cheque yet to Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield. Dale Reynolds, chairman of the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council, accepted a cheque for $31.5m on behalf of the state’s Permanent Building Fund.

Governor Brad Little said: “In 1988, Idahoans voted at the ballot box and approved establishing a state lottery to benefit public education. The Lottery has been a success for players, and it has created economic opportunity for Idaho businesses. Most importantly, the Lottery team has contributed nearly $1.3bn for the benefit of Idaho public schools and buildings.”

Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery director: “Idahoans who play the fun and entertaining games from the Idaho Lottery help build communities in Idaho. Today we are in the West Ada School District where last year’s dividends are being used by local builders and tradesmen to repair roofs, replace HVAC systems, and make school facilities more accessible. Today’s Idaho Lottery dividends will benefit future public school district facilities and provide property tax relief by paying down voter-approved bonds and levies.”

