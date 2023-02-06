ICE Landmark Awards to honour inspiring individuals and outstanding brands

The awards will honour some of the industry’s most influential personalities and best known commercial organisations.

Press release.- Some of the industry’s most influential personalities and best-known commercial organisations will be honoured in the ICE Landmark Awards which are being presented in the ICE Lounge, on 8th February, (16.00 – 17.00hrs).

The line-up of Landmark recipients comprises Ernie Stevens, Jr. Chairman and national spokesperson for the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) whose leadership during Covid helped to protect and preserve Tribal Gaming and secure the vital funding needed to keep Tribal Casinos solvent through the worst of the pandemic.

Ernie Stevens is joined by US industry stalwart, Roy Student who in a distinguished 50-year career founded and was President of both Gaming Systems International and Cyberview Technology.

European-based Landmark recipients include veteran industry journalist David Snook who first reported on the exhibition, then known as ATEI, in 1968 and Per Jaldung, who has served as Chair of the European Casino Association since 2015.

The posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award is in honour of Jimmy Thomas who died July 30th 2022 aged 88-years. Jimmy was a pioneer, innovator and philanthropist whose creative spark changed the face of the UK gambling industry. Simon Thomas who is Executive Chairman, The Hippodrome Casino will accept the ICE Landmark in honour of his father.

Five commercial organisations will also be recognised. Les Ambassadeurs will receive a Landmark in recognition of its ground-breaking undertakings with respect to corporate philanthropy and community engagement. Betson Group which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, TCS John Huxley (50th anniversary), Continent 8 (25th anniversary) and Nanocosmos (25th anniversary) will all receive an ICE Landmark.

Speaking ahead of the presentations Stuart Hunter Managing Director Clarion Gaming said: “The Landmark Awards serve as recognition of the extraordinary achievements of the individuals and organisations that make-up this extraordinary industry. Many of the progressive initiatives, game-changing products and influential personalities that have shaped the industry have had strong connections with ICE and its predecessor ATEI and I am delighted that the show continues to play such an important role in helping to create opportunity and prosperity for the global business.”

“The recipients of these Awards have all been nominated from within the industry and it is an honour to have them with us at this historic edition of what is the world’s most influential and international b2b gambling exhibition.”

ICE London, 7th – 9th February, ExCeL London, is the biggest b2b gambling industry event in the world.

