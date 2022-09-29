ICE Consumer Protection Zone recognised by safer gambling charities

Launched by Clarion Gaming in 2018, it was shortlisted in two categories in the Vixio Global Regulatory Awards.

Press release.- In the month that the ICE London Consumer Protection Zone (CPZ) was shortlisted in two categories in the Vixio Global Regulatory Awards. Safer gambling organisations have confirmed the importance of the initiative which was launched by Clarion Gaming at the 2018 edition of the international gambling industry showpiece.

Based on a suggestion made by Tim Miller, Executive Director of the Gambling Commission, the Consumer Protection Zone has been on a journey in terms of growth and significance hosting a range of charities and commercial organisations involved in the development of safer gambling products and services.

It has also been the focus for fundraising with CPZ sponsors raising a total of £146,000 which has been distributed amongst the not-for-profit community of safer gambling organisations.

David Richardson, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Better Change, which assists operators in the fight to reduce the incidence of gambling harm, believes the Consumer Protection Zone has succeeded in elevating the importance of safer and responsible gaming.

See also: Clarion Gaming continue stakeholder engagement programme as ICE23 is on cusp of new record

He stated: “It (the CPZ) has brought player protection front and centre. The contribution we received as a result of being part of CPZ at ICE 2022 has helped us develop our product range and continue to strive toward our mission of protecting everyone from gambling-related harm. We believe working with operators and in collaboration with all industry stakeholders is the way to achieve this and we look forward to working with the industry in 2023 and beyond.”

Rob Mabbett, Director of External Engagement at Gordon Moody, the UK’s leading provider of gambling therapy services, said that ICE London has played a key role in progressing the safer gambling debate and providing a platform for organisations active in the space.

He confirmed: “The introduction of the ICE Consumer Protection Zone in 2018 has meant that organisations including Gordon Moody have been able to raise awareness and network with key stakeholders from all areas of the sector. Generating a focus for safer gambling and gambling therapy services provides organisations such as Gordon Moody with a voice, which is invaluable.”

Looking ahead to the development of the CPZ, Ewa Bakun, Director of Industry Insight and Engagement at Clarion Gaming said: “The Zone has grown in importance and reputation which has been reflected in its inclusion on the shortlist of organisations and brands across two categories in the Vixio Global Regulatory Awards. Just to be shortlisted is recognition of the work that’s been ongoing since 2018 which has seen the feature take-up a prominent position in a high footfall area of the ICE show floor.”

And she added: “ICE London was the first business-to-business gaming event to recognise the importance of safer gambling and has led the way in bringing providers and operators together. We will shortly start allocating stands and we are expecting all of our 2022 supporters to return next February as we highlight the industry’s commitment to reducing gambling-related harms.”