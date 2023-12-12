ICAP declared EGT a “true leader” once again

EGT was recognised as a leader in the sector “Development and manufacturing of products for the gaming industry.”

Press release.- EGT was recognized by ICAP CRIF as a “true leader” for another year in a row because of its excellent results for 2022. At a special awards ceremony that took place at the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia on December 7, the company received the eponymous accolade, acknowledging the 300 most successful enterprises from all industries in Bulgaria. EGT is a leader in the sector “Development and manufacturing of products for the gaming industry.”

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, said: “It is a great honour for us to take this prize again. We are happy that for 21 years since EGT was founded it has established itself not only as one of the leading companies in the Bulgarian economy but reached over 100 markets globally with its high-quality gaming products and services and currently has 28 international offices.

“We achieved all this thanks to our team of devoted professionals. I believe that we will continue this upward trend and the ‘True Leader’ award inspires us to do so.”

The initiative “True Leader” was organised for the eleventh consecutive year by ICAP CRIF, the market leader in Credit Risk & Business Information Solutions in Southeastern Europe. The ranking is made on the basis of officially published data and uses only measurable and objective indices.

The participating companies have met four main criteria: they are among the most profitable enterprises in 2022 measured with EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), have kept or increased the number of their staff in the relevant year in comparison with the previous, stand out with high creditworthiness (Credit Score A1 to B2) and hold leading positions in the industries in which they operate.