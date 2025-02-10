Hayk Tovmasyan: “CreedRoomz is gearing up for SBC Summit Rio with a strong focus on its latest games and strengthening its presence in the Brazilian market”

The company’s head of live casino spoke with Focus Gaming News about the upcoming event in Brazil.

Exclusive interview.- CreedRoomz is one of the many companies that will attend the SBC Summit Rio. Before the start of the event, the company’s head of live casino, Hayk Tovmasyan, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview in which he reflected on the upcoming event, Creedroomz’s latest products and the main differences between European and Latin American players.

How are you preparing for SBC Summit Rio 2025?

We’re gearing up for SBC Summit Rio with a strong focus on our latest games and strengthening our presence in the Brazilian market. Our team is excited to connect with operators, explore new partnerships, and present our newest live casino solutions tailored for Latin America. With Brazil’s gaming industry evolving rapidly, we’re bringing localised content to the Brazilian market.

What novelties will CreedRoomz bring to the Summit? What will the company focus on at the expo?

At SBC Summit Rio, we’ll be presenting our latest show games, Richie Wheel and Richie Roulette – each bringing a fresh take on interactive entertainment. We’re also highlighting our certified live casino games for Brazil, along with our main solutions. Our goal is to provide customised solutions that help operators deliver unique experiences to their players.

“At SBC Summit Rio, we’ll be presenting our latest show games.” Hayk Tovmasyan, head of live casino at CreedRoomz.

What was the operators’ feedback from your latest innovations: Richie Wheel and Richie Roulette?

The feedback has been fantastic from our partners globally! Richie Wheel has drawn our partners’ interest with its high multipliers and game-show format, creating a thrilling experience. Richie Roulette takes a fresh approach to classic roulette, adding interactive features and surprise multipliers that keep players engaged.

What are the key aspects that make CreedRoomz stand out from its competitors in such a competitive industry?

What sets us apart is our commitment to customisation, innovation, and localisation. We don’t just provide live casino games – we create tailored experiences for each operator. Our key strengths include:

Certified Live Casino Games in Brazil – Ensuring full compliance with local regulations.

– Ensuring full compliance with local regulations. Engaging Show Games – New game formats designed to keep players engaged.

– New game formats designed to keep players engaged. Localised Content – Brazilian-themed halls, native-speaking dealers, and culturally relevant experiences.

See also: CreedRoomz named Live Casino of the Year at iGA 2025

What do you think are the main differences between Latin American players and European players?

Latin American players love fast-paced, high-energy, and community-driven games, while European players often favour strategic and traditional gameplay. In Brazil, players engage more with show games, interactive features, and social elements in live casinos. That’s why we’ve designed our games with local preferences in mind, from Brazilian-themed tables to native-speaking dealers, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for players in the region.

“Latin American players love fast-paced, high-energy, and community-driven games, while European players often favour strategic and traditional gameplay.” Hayk Tovmasyan, head of live casino at CreedRoomz.

What’s your opinion about the Brazilian gaming regulation?

Brazil’s new gaming regulations are a huge step forward in shaping a transparent and responsible industry. We’re proud to be one of the first live casino providers to receive certification in Brazil, allowing us to legally offer most of our games in this exciting market. The structured certification process ensures trust, security, and fairness for both operators and players, and we see big opportunities for growth in this newly regulated environment.