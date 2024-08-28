New partnership for DAZN Bet with Greentube and Capecod

Through this agreement, DAZN Bet will include the full range of Greentube titles on its platform.

Press release.- Capecod, a provider and aggregator of the Greentube GmbH Group, the Digital Gaming and Entertainment division of NOVOMATIC, has announced a new partnership with operator DAZN Bet.

The partnership enriches DAZN Bet’s gaming offer, introducing Greentube’s entire range of titles, consisting of 402 slots, including the famous Book of Ra Deluxe, the Diamond Link series, and Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe.

To complete the offer, together with Greentube, there will also be 134 titles from Capecod, with Klondike Fever, Stardust, Ulisse, and all the latest releases. Additionally, this agreement sees the launch of Capecod Widgets and content from the Cupid Platform, Capecod’s exclusive gamification platform that enriches the gaming experience.

See also: Greentube announces its latest addition to the Lone Star series, “Lone Star Link: Grizzly Wins Linked”

Davide Comoretto, business development manager of Capecod Solutions, said: “We are happy to bring our content to DAZN Bet, an important reality in the Italian market today and certainly tomorrow as well. From today, DAZN Bet players will be able to both play our best titles and have fun thanks to the content offered by the marketing tools of the Cupid Platform.”