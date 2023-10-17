Grab SOFTSWISS’ expertise at SiGMA Europe

Participants will have the opportunity to unveil the benefits of the company’s product updates.

SOFTSWISS announces its dynamic presence at SiGMA Europe 2023, showcasing cutting-edge igaming solutions in Malta from November 14-16.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces its participation in one of the most significant events – SiGMA Europe. The company will showcase its innovative software ecosystem in Malta on 14–16 November, gearing up to fascinate the entire island with its attention-grabbing marketing campaign.

Last year, SOFTSWISS took over Malta with its red-hot chilli crusade. This year, the company steps in with an equally captivating concept that highlights business tenacity as a pivotal factor for success in the igaming industry.

Inspired by the diverse Maltese wildlife, the company metaphorically links the unwavering determination at the heart of SOFTSWISS’ business approach with the resolute grip of local crabs and lobsters in their natural habitats. This analogy symbolises the company’s steadfast commitment to assisting its partners in realising their goals while navigating the ever-evolving igaming landscape.

With the slogan ‘Grab success in igaming business’, SOFTSWISS experts extend a warm invitation to industry stakeholders, encouraging them to delve into the transformative potential inherent in the comprehensive suite of solutions offered by the company.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, adds: “Wrapping up another successful year with such a significant event is both enjoyable and exciting. Throughout 2023, our team has repeatedly surprised the audience with fresh ideas.

“We are used to doing our job at the highest level, whether it is software solutions our partners are happy with or unique experiences we create during industrial events. I am sure SOFTSWISS will once again reach new heights. I will be glad to meet our current and potential partners at Stand 2129.”

By visiting the SOFTSWISS stand, participants will have the opportunity to unveil the benefits of the company’s product updates and gain valuable insights about the igaming business.

The noteworthy recent updates include the launch of a referral system by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, assisting operators in reducing player acquisition costs and empowering them to maximise potential revenue. Also, SOFTSWISS has successfully integrated two of its cutting-edge products, the Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator, completing its total cross-product integration functionality.

Attending a SiGMA conference is another valuable possibility to boost igaming knowledge. Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, will touch on the topic ‘The Power of Product Ecosystem in iGaming Business Growth’.

The presentation will cover the strategic significance of expanding beyond traditional offerings, exploring new horizons, and creating an interconnected network of products.