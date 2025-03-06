GR8 Tech unveils “Turn the Win On” tournament suite

The company’s new additions allow operators to run global tournaments more efficiently.

Press release.- GR8 Tech has launched a major upgrade to its Tournament engine, featuring a new tournament lobby, enhanced multi-currency support, and manual prize distribution. These additions allow operators to run global tournaments more efficiently while boosting player engagement.

Sergey Ghazaryan, CRO at GR8 Tech said: “Tournaments play a big role in increasing player retention and driving revenue growth. Our latest enhancements allow operators to customize tournaments and maximize participation. The more engaged players are, the longer they stay and the more they play, which leads to an increased profit for the operator.”

Tools to Turn the Win On: What’s New in GR8 Tech’s Tournament Suite?

The Tournament Lobby centralizes access, allowing players to browse, sign up, and join competitions effortlessly. Players can also easily navigate current, upcoming, and past events in one place. Competitions are automatically prioritized based on participation, ensuring players see the most relevant options. Operators benefit from simplified tournament management and personalized user experience that increases engagement.

With Manual Prize Distribution, operators gain full control over prize allocation and reward systems. They can customize prize structures by defining the number of prizes, setting amounts, and creating unique payout tiers. Operators can tailor prize pools for small events or high-stakes competitions to suit any tournament size.

Enhanced Multi-Currency Support enables operators to run tournaments in any of the 160+ fiat and cryptocurrency options supported by the platform. The system ensures that only relevant games and players appear based on the chosen currency, providing a seamless and localized experience. This flexibility allows operators to expand their reach and cater to diverse markets without operational complexity.

Designed with a client-first mindset, the “Turn the Win On” Tournament Suite provides operators with seamless flexibility, deeper engagement, and effortless management—all in one powerful solution. More enhancements are already in development, bringing data-driven insights, advanced customization, and new engagement mechanics to elevate tournament experiences even further. GR8 Tech’s Tournament Suite continues to evolve, ensuring operators have the tools to stay ahead in a competitive market and maximize every tournament’s potential.