GR8 Tech expands reach across Asia and LatAm through Betting Software partnership

This collaboration brings a proven, high-performing solution to a broader network, supporting operators with strong margin management and quick, seamless integration.

Press release.- GR8 Tech has partnered with B2B gambling software provider Betting Software (BSW) to integrate its highly sought-after Sportsbook iframe solution into BSW’s offerings. The iframe stands out for its easy integration and powerful margin management features, making it one of the most popular solutions in 2024. By adding the iframe to BSW’s sportsbook aggregation, GR8 Tech’s innovative technology will reach a broader network of operators.

Bulat Fakhrutdinov, head of partnerships at BSW, said, “GR8 Tech’s iframe excels in sports selection and operational flexibility, making it a perfect addition to our portfolio. Our clients will gain access to a superior solution that effortlessly enhances their sportsbook offerings to the fullest.”

Yevhen Krazhan, CBDO at GR8 Tech, added: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with BSW and bring our iFrame solution to even more operators. It’s already a game-changer in the industry, and we are expanding its reach. This partnership is a strong endorsement of the value our iframe brings, and it’s a big step forward for us as we continue to grow and innovate.”

GR8 Tech’s sportsbook iframe stands out with its broad content offering, featuring over 50 sports and esports, 25,000 daily events, and more than 2,000 betting markets. This extensive selection caters to a variety of player preferences. The iframe’s easy integration and mobile-first design help operators quickly respond to market trends. Plus, with AI-powered content recommendations and advanced risk management, the iframe boosts player experience and helps operators optimize margins and minimise risks. Its margin personalisation feature can increase profits by over 15 per cent, giving operators a clear edge in profitability management.